Jacksonville Beach police investigate burglary, attempted sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police are investigating a burglary and attempted sexual battery.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said it happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a man entered an unlocked door to a home and tried to sexually batter a woman. A neighbor heard the commotion and called police.

When officers arrived on scene, according to the Police Department, the man was gone.

Police said the woman is OK.

Officers reminded residents to make sure to lock their doors.

“You have to always be cognizant of everything that you do to protect yourself — even if it’s a quiet, peaceful, calm area of town that rarely has any kind of criminal activity going on,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

Since it’s an active investigation, police said limited information is being released at this time.