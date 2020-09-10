Jacksonville towing company accused of selling cars of deployed soldiers, sailors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After prosecutors accused a towing service of auctioning off the vehicles of service members who were serving overseas, that company has settled with the government and is paying back the sailors and soldiers who cars, trucks and SUVs were taken.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation revealed that ASAP Towing and Storage auctioned multiple other vehicles registered to servicemembers between 2013 and 2020 without obtaining the required court orders before auctioning them. The first case reported to prosecutors was the PT Cruiser that belonged to a lieutenant who was deployed aboard a submarine. The car had a base parking decal and “welcome aboard” documents inside, but ASAP did not investigate whether its owner was serving overseas.

“This case began with a member of the U.S. Navy who returned home from an overseas deployment in service to his country, only to find that a towing company had auctioned off his sole means of transportation,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said. “The Justice Department must protect his rights just as he is protecting ours."

After shown that it violated federal law, ASAP violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and the company agreed to pay a $20,000 fine and pay up to $99,500 to compensate the service members whose vehicles were sold while they were away.

Dreiband said prosecutors that the company cooperated in reaching a settlement to compensate all of the servicemembers whose vehicles were taken.

The department’s enforcement of the SCRA is conducted by the Civil Rights Division’s Housing and Civil Enforcement Section and U.S. Attorney’s Offices throughout the country.

Since 2011, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has obtained over $474 million in monetary relief for over 120,000 servicemembers through its enforcement of the SCRA. For more information about the department’s SCRA enforcement efforts, visit servicemembers.gov.