84ºF

Local News

St. Johns County to open public libraries for evening hours

Changes will begin Sept. 15

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: St. Johns County, Facing the Fall, Coronavirus
Socially distant book browsing: St. Johns County Libraries enter Phase One reopening
Socially distant book browsing: St. Johns County Libraries enter Phase One reopening

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Need some time at the library but can’t get there during normal hours? St. Johns County is making some changes that should help.

Starting Sept. 15, public libraries in St. Johns County will be open for evening hours to help working families and students, the county announced Thursday.

The Main Branch, Ponte Vedra Beach Branch, and Southeast Branch libraries will now be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, and the Anastasia Island Branch, Bartram Trail Branch, and Hastings Branch libraries will now be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

All other library hours will remain the same, and libraries will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The library’s online reference service, Ask a Librarian, is also extending service hours to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, visit www.sjcpls.org or call your local branch library.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: