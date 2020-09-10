St. Johns County to open public libraries for evening hours

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Need some time at the library but can’t get there during normal hours? St. Johns County is making some changes that should help.

Starting Sept. 15, public libraries in St. Johns County will be open for evening hours to help working families and students, the county announced Thursday.

The Main Branch, Ponte Vedra Beach Branch, and Southeast Branch libraries will now be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, and the Anastasia Island Branch, Bartram Trail Branch, and Hastings Branch libraries will now be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

All other library hours will remain the same, and libraries will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The library’s online reference service, Ask a Librarian, is also extending service hours to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, visit www.sjcpls.org or call your local branch library.