Superintendent responds to workload concerns of St. Johns County teachers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The superintendent of the St. Johns County School District is urging parents to alleviate some of the workloads of teachers engaged in simultaneous instruction.

“This has been the most challenging start to a school year that we have ever faced,” Superintendent Tim Forson said Wednesday in a letter published to the district’s website. “Our teachers and staff have worked countless hours to prepare for an educational model that is complex and very demanding.”

The letter follows concerns raised in an SJCSD board meeting Tuesday morning by Michelle Dillon, president of the St. Johns Education Association.

“We knew it would be rough,” Dillon said in an interview with News4Jax. “We knew it would have challenges. I had no idea how very challenging it would be until we completed the first week of school.”

Dillon said the challenges arose during the first week of classes, which resumed on Aug. 31, with many teachers performing simultaneous instruction wherein they will instruct students who are physically in the classroom while other students follow along or stream the course online.

“The sheer amount of time it takes to communicate with parents to answer their questions, their emails, the phone calls about assignments about technical issues, is what is taking up the majority of our teachers time,” Dillon said. “They are taking the work home with them for hours, they are not spending time with their family and friends.”

In Forson’s letter addressing the issue, he asked parents to understand the challenge those teachers are facing.

“Your child’s teacher is tasked with preparing variations in lessons because students are on two platforms,” Forson’s letter said. “Teachers need time to adjust to the demands of dual platforms and develop the most effective strategies that can be sustained.”

The superintendent also asked families to refrain from contacting teachers during the class periods in order to cut down on delays and distractions.

“I ask that parents use the same methods of communication that you have used prior to the pandemic,” Forson said. “Teachers cannot respond to parent communication during the school day while teaching.”

Forson also asked families to stay with the learning option they chose at the beginning of the school year and to be especially cognizant of safety protocols as high school athletic events and many extracurricular activities are scheduled to begin in the following few days.

Read the full text of Forson’s letter below: