Deputies: Boy, 12, brings 3 guns to Nassau County school

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A 12-year-old Nassau County boy was arrested Thursday after deputies say he brought three guns and ammo to a private Christian school in Callahan.

The principal for Lighthouse Christian School called the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office about noon Thursday after he and a teacher found two firearms and two boxes of ammunition inside a student’s lunchbox, according to the student’s arrest report.

Principal Troy Arnold told deputies a teacher noticed something out of the ordinary — Gabriel Dean Lewis Stanford was carrying two lunchboxes, one of them heavier than the other. At that point, the report said, the teacher confronted Stanford about her suspicions.

“She asked the student to see his lunchbox and he reluctantly allowed her," according to the report. "She discovered the butt of a gun and turned it over to the principal,” who said he found a large revolver, a second handgun and two boxes of .380 caliber ammunition inside.

News4Jax is naming the child in this case because of the gravity of the charges he faces along with other allegations detailed in the report.

The teacher told deputies Stanford told her he had brought the guns to school to show the principal.

Deputies noted that a third handgun, this one loaded with .380 caliber ammo, was found on Stanford during an interview, though there was no round in the chamber. The 12-year-old was asked several questions, but his responses were redacted from the report.

“While interviewing the student a second time, staff was conducting a search of his desk. Inside his desk was a drawing of a man outside of a school with guns. The man was surrounded by several dead bodies, covered in red marker indicating blood,” the report stated.

The child’s mother told deputies the family has guns at home, but she thought the gun safe was locked. She speculated that her son might’ve gotten access to the safe when she unlocked it for her uncle.

“[The child’s mother] advised he recently accidentally killed the family Chihuahua with a pellet rifle when he was unsupervised,” according to the report.

Stanford was arrested and booked into the Nassau County jail on three felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm at school, and the Department of Children and Families was notified.