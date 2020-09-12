Man saves puppy thrown off of Florida-Georgia Line Bridge

YULEE, Fla. – Service workers are looking for the person who threw a puppy off of the Florida-Georgia Line bridge Thursday afternoon. Nassau County Animal Services said it happened Thursday afternoon.

The puppy is OK and adoption applications are already open.

Nassau County Animal Services posted a picture of the pup to social media, as well as pictures of the good Samaritan who swam out in the St. Mary’s River to save it.

News4Jax is working to get more information about the incident, but we haven’t yet heard back from Nassau County Animal Services.

If you know the man who saved the puppy

If you have information on what happened contact animal services at (904) 530-6150.