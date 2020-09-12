84ºF

Local News

Small fire causes scare at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville

Fire was out in less than 15 minutes, police say

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, UF, Gators
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A small fire billowed black smoke into the air Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, causing a brief stir on the University of Florida campus.

Video posted to Twitter by a bystander shows a plume of smoke billowing near one end of the stadium.

UF Police Lt. Jake Pruitt said a small maintenance tractor parked on a ramp on the south side of the stadium caught fire. Police got the call at 3:25 p.m., and the fire was out less than 15 minutes later, Pruitt said.

No one was injured.

The only damage was some black soot that was left on nearby columns of the stadium, Pruitt said.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: