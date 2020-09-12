Small fire causes scare at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville

A small fire billowed black smoke into the air Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, causing a brief stir on the University of Florida campus.

Video posted to Twitter by a bystander shows a plume of smoke billowing near one end of the stadium.

UF Police Lt. Jake Pruitt said a small maintenance tractor parked on a ramp on the south side of the stadium caught fire. Police got the call at 3:25 p.m., and the fire was out less than 15 minutes later, Pruitt said.

No one was injured.

The only damage was some black soot that was left on nearby columns of the stadium, Pruitt said.