Deadly hit-and-run on Lane Avenue, Police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman was killed in a deadly hit-and-run accident while crossing Lane Avenue on Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Rescue crews transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she ultimately died.

The woman was crossing Lane Avenue when she was struck by the hit-and-run driver who was traveling Northbound, according to JSO. Police believe she was exiting from an apartment complex. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident was captured by nearby video. The department did not say where the video was taken from. Police have not released any suspect or vehicle information.

Officers say there are multiple witnesses involved in this investigation.

JSO Traffic Homicide is leading a further investigation into this deadly hit-and-run accident.

Anyone with information that could help detectives can contact JSO, either at its non-emergency line (904-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).