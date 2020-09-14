156 Clay County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A week after the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported 18 cases of COVID-19 inside the county jail, Sheriff Michelle Cook said Monday that 156 inmates have now tested positive.

The outbreak involves more than 30% of the inmate population.

The announcement comes just days after News4Jax received multiple tips from families with loved ones inside the jail who said the spread of the sometimes deadly virus had worsened.

Eight detention deputies have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Cook said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Cook said no one is in severe medical distress, but all are showing some symptoms.

“It was really only a matter of time before either an employee or a new inmate brought COVID-19 into the facility. Now that it’s here we’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe," Cook said.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announces COVID-19 outbreak at county jail. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

A county health official said the agency has not been able to track who started the outbreak in the facility.

Cook said the jail has taken measures to isolate and quarantine those who have symptoms, test positive or have refused testing. The local health department said it will be doing additional testing in the next two weeks.

“We require that our employees wear masks and appropriate PPE, we are providing additional hand sanitizer to all of our employees, and we check our employee’s temperatures at the beginning of each shift before they come into the facility,” Cook said. “For those inmates that are in our custody and care, they are screened when they are brought in, and immediately isolated into quarantine depending on if they have any symptoms or have a fever.”

Mark Millien said his brother, who is in the jail, tested positive and is asymptomatic.

Millien said Saturday his brother has reason to believe he’s not the only new inmate to test positive.

“He told me on a phone call yesterday…. But not that he was just positive, every single member of his dorm was positive, which includes 53 inmates,” Millien said.

Millien said his brother told him 18 inmates were removed from his dorm.

“But he was a little bit concerned because the 18 people that they removed did not seem to represent the entirety of the population that seems to be having symptoms,” Millien said.

Cook said about 60 to 70 inmates have refused testing and are treated as if they are positive cases and isolated.

There are currently 472 inmates in the jail, Cook said.

“I’d like to commend our detention, folks, first, for going so long without COVID-19 being introduced to the facility that’s actually remarkable considering our general population,” Cook said.