Man dead after domestic dispute in Putnam County, shooter cooperating

EAST PALATKA, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning during a domestic incident in Putnam County, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Timothy Anderson was shot and killed by a 59-year-old relative. The relative, who was not identified by deputies, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and does not face any charges as of Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded early Monday morning around 6 a.m. to a 911 call that a man was shot during a domestic dispute at 115 Bangor Ave. in East Palatka.

When they arrived, they found Anderson dead.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies last responded to the home in July for a domestic disturbance. No arrests were made at that time.

Detectives continue to investigate the death and no other details were immediately available.

Records show that Anderson was a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2008 for child molestation in Bradford County.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Anderson was sentenced to three years in prison on illegal gun possession charges, one year in prison for burglary and one year behind bars for child molestation.