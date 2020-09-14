Worker falls to his death from StarFlyer attraction in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – A 21-year-old man fell 200 feet to his death Monday morning while conducting a safety check on the StarFlyer attraction in Orlando tourist’s district, deputies said. (WKMG)

The fatal accident was reported around 7:40 a.m. at ICON Park on International Drive.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the worker was about halfway up the 450-foot ride, dubbed the world’s tallest swing ride, when he fell onto the platform.

Rescue officials said crews used a platform truck to reach the man, who went into cardiac arrest.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

To read more, click here.