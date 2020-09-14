81ºF

Florida

Worker falls to his death from StarFlyer attraction in Orlando

Man was working on tourist attraction when he fell 200 feet, officials say

WKMG -- StarFlyer in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla – A 21-year-old man fell 200 feet to his death Monday morning while conducting a safety check on the StarFlyer attraction in Orlando tourist’s district, deputies said. (WKMG)

The fatal accident was reported around 7:40 a.m. at ICON Park on International Drive.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the worker was about halfway up the 450-foot ride, dubbed the world’s tallest swing ride, when he fell onto the platform.

Rescue officials said crews used a platform truck to reach the man, who went into cardiac arrest.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

