PALATKA, Fla. – Palatka police said a 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night near 9th and Main streets.

Police said they were called to the area about 9:21 p.m. Monday after reports that a person had been shot.

They found the man dead of a single gunshot wound. His name was not released.

Police said they have no information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

The death is being considered a homicide.