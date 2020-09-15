Clay County school district publishes COVID-19 report, 6 students report positives

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County school district Tuesday published a COVID-19 report detailing the number of reported cases in its schools.

According to the report, a total of six students and six staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

The district told News4Jax the cases are self-reported numbers as the Florida Department of Health has stated that school COVID-19 results should remain confidential.

A total of 136 students were quarantined due to exposure to a positive case during the week of Sept. 7-11.

There are 29 current staff members on COVID-19 or quarantine leave, according to the district.

The district has more than 39,000 students and more than 5,000 staff enrolled in either virtual or brick-and-mortar schools.

The district said the report will be updated each Monday morning for the previous week for students enrolled at brick-and-mortar schools.

Offering a disclaimer, the district said the number of positive cases and quarantined students and staff on the weekly report is not validated by the Department of Health in Clay County.

According to the report, the Department of Health has the ability to monitor student attendance and seating charts and are able to conduct interviews with the confirmed positive student, helping to identify close contacts.

In elementary school, one positive case could lead to quarantine orders of up to 10 students, but in junior high and high school, one positive case could lead to more than 30 students being quarantined due to class changing, lunch, transportation and sports, the district said.