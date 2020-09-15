UNF ranks among top national universities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida ranks among the nation’s best public universities, according to the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

For the second year running, the magazine recognized UNF on its list of “Best National” universities – this time ranking No. 272 – after getting recognition as a top regional school for eight years.

The university, located on Jacksonville’s Southside, also distinguished itself as a “Top Public” university, as well as one of the top choices for social mobility and the least amount of student debt.

“This prestigious recognition affirms the tremendous ongoing efforts UNF puts forth to build one of the finest universities in the nation,” UNF President David Szymanski said. “This serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our outstanding faculty and staff and our phenomenally talented students.”

The rankings are based on universities' offerings of a “full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research,” according to the magazine’s website.

Besides UNF, Flagler College in St. Augustine received recognition as the No. 4 “Best Regional College” for the South region by U.S. News & World Report.