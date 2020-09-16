Clay County sergeant dies of COVID-19-related complications

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Sgt. Eric Twisalde is being remembered for his years of service in law enforcement. He died due to complications related to the coronavirus, according to a news release Wednesday from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Twisdale entered the field of law enforcement in the early 90s at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the news release states, before joining the CCSO in 1998.

“Along the way, he earned a reputation for being courageous and having a huge heart,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

In 2014, Twisdale was awarded the agency’s Lifesaving Award for rescuing someone from drowning. A year later, he was recognized as Clay County’s deputy of the year for “displaying exceptional valor during the apprehension of two murder suspects.”

During his service, Twisdale was assigned to the patrol division before being transferred to the detective division. In 2010, he was promoted to sergeant.

According to Sheriff’s Office, Twisdale served on the dive team, crisis negotiation team and he served on the honor guard. He was supervisor of the crime scene unit when he died.

The Sheriff’s Office said Twisdale’s passing is being treated as a line of duty death.

Police agencies shared well-wishes to the family and the department on social media:

