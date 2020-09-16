Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns Thanksgiving weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local holiday tradition is making its return Thanksgiving weekend.

The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 on the St. Johns River, the City of Jacksonville announced.

The water parade has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years.

The event features a fleet of boats decorated and lit up with holiday light as they cruise down the St. Johns River. The night ends with a fireworks show featuring “waterfalls” off of the Main Street and Acosta Bridges.

