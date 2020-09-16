JEA sends crews to help Panhandle as Hurricane Sally drenches coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than two dozen JEA crew members are heading to Escambia County on Wednesday morning to help as Hurricane Sally pummels the area.

Escambia County sits on the Florida/Alabama border.

It’s the third time JEA crew members have been called to help those in other counties this hurricane season, most recently they went to help Gulf Coast communities impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The 30 water and wastewater crew members will leave at 8 a.m. and will help with service restoration, beginning Thursday, or as soon as it is safe to do so once the storm passes.

Of course, COVID-19 safety precautions are in place.

In all, JEA is sending 30 crew members, vehicles and 12 six-inch water pumps to assist in the mission.

While JEA has long worked to help Northeast Florida and other communities after storms, taking on a mission during COVID-19 is still a relatively new experience. JEA says safety procedures are still in place. They include:

Wearing masks

Social distancing of at least 6 feet apart

Daily sanitizing of JEA vehicles and equipment

Limiting the number of workers in spaces

Daily health screenings, which include temperature checks

Crews are expected to work for up to 14 days, depending on how long it takes to get the area back in order after the storm.