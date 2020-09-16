Pet Partners of North Florida go virtual for World’s Largest Pet Walk

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Now more than ever with the onset of COVID-19, animals are being called upon to tend to the therapeutic needs of people. Pet Partners of North Florida is one organization working to meet those needs.

Their annual fundraiser, World’s Largest Pet Walk, helps them accomplish their mission, but this year they weren’t able to hold an in-person event. Organizers are hoping supporters will still participate in the nonprofit’s virtual version on September 26.

“This event is the signature fundraising event for Partners of North Florida, and it is a way for the public to take their furry friends out for a walk, stay active, and to hopefully donate to our organization,” Pet Partners of North Florida Cochair Tammy Bobo said.

Pet Partners of North Florida teamed up with some of their handlers to tell The Morning Show what it’s all about. Watch the video above to meet Buc the Warrior Horse, Gimly the Rabbit, Buddie the Miniature Pinscher and Mia the Mini Austrialian Shepard. All of the pets are registered therapy animals.

Participating in the fundraiser is easy. You can walk at any time, place, and distance on September 26th with your pet or pets. To be counted for the World’s Largest Pet Walk, post pictures of you and your pet on social media using the hashtags #PetPartnersNF #LargestPetWalkNF.

You can donate to Pet Partners of North Florida here.