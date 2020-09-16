Turn around, don’t drown: Glynn County streets flooded after 7 inches of rain

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Drivers in Glynn County need to heed the warning “Turn around, don’t drown” this morning after a storm system dumped 7 inches of rain in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

News4Jax’s Brittany Muller is surveying areas overrun with water in Storm Track and saw two vehicles that stalled in water, one near the middle of an intersection.

The parking lots of the Winn-Dixie and Waffle House in Brunswick are flooded out; as is F-J Torras Causeway and Glynn Avenue.

A flood warning for Glynn County expired at 5:30 a.m, but as high-tide is expected at 8 this morning, waters may rise higher.