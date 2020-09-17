City Sports and Entertainment chief placed on leave due to ‘alleged misconduct’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The head of Jacksonville’s Sports and Entertainment division is off the job due to alleged misconduct, city officials confirmed to News4Jax on Thursday.

Ryan Ali, who held that position in special events for more than a year, was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday while the Office of Inspector General investigates the allegation.

News4Jax has been requesting information as to why Ali is being investigated.

Sources said numerous employees have left the department since Ali took over the position. City records show that at least 12 employees working in the department have resigned since Ali was brought on in September of 2019.

News4Jax has asked for copies of all complaints filed again Ali.

His departure leaves questions about the planning of upcoming events such as the Florida-Georgia football game and the Veterans Day parade.

Ali was instrumental in the planning surrounding those events. The mayor’s office said Thursday those events will take place as planned and it has no concerns.

Right now the mayor’s office is not commenting further and there is no word on a replacement.

City records show Ali’s annual salary is $115,000.

We reached out to Ali for a comment but haven’t heard back.

This is the second time a key city official has been put on paid administrative leave.

Joe Peppers, the former head of Jacksonville’s Kids Hope Alliance, was placed on leave in August of 2019.

He had been critical of the mayor’s staff and said he was pressured to award grant money to certain groups.

The city cited various problems with Peppers. He resigned last May.