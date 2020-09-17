Jacksonville Symphony brings live music back to River City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans of the Jacksonville Symphony say they’re thrilled to be able to hear live music once again, as the musicians treated a socially-distanced audience to a live, in-person concert Wednesday.

It was the first of two “test concerts," and it was the first live in-person performance by the Symphony since the beginning of the pandemic. The second test concert is scheduled for Thursday night. Both are no cost to the public.

Opening Night 2020 is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Courtney Lewis, the symphony’s music director, said masks are required at the venue, and temperature checks will be taken at the front door. Furthermore, the concert hall will be operating at one-third of its capacity.

Physical distancing is also being enforced with approximately 6-feet between groups. Boxes are not physically distanced, but plexiglass screens are separating groups.

LAYOUT: A look at how social distancing will work at the concert hall

Performances are expected to last between an hour and 75 minutes. There will not be an intermission, and masks must be worn at all times.

Lewis said the symphony lost about $1 million due to the pandemic. This forced several full-time employees to take significant pay cuts. Thankfully, he said, generous donors have stepped in to assist.

To learn more about reserving tickets for this week’s concerts and all concerts currently scheduled, click here.

If you’re interested in donating to help the Jacksonville Symphony, donations can be made here.