Jon Pardi to perform in Jacksonville’s first ever live drive-in concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A drive-in concert is coming to Lot J at TIAA Bank Field next month.

Jon Pardi will headline the first-ever live drive-in concert experience in Jacksonville, with special guests, Jillian Jacqueline and Jordan Fletcher on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to play the first-ever live drive-in concert in Jacksonville,” Jon Pardi said. “We are ready to be back on the road, performing for our fans and putting on a safe and healthy show. Grab your friends, pack up your coolers and hop in your car. We can’t wait to see you there!”

The event will feature full LED screens on either side of the stage and speakers throughout so fans can enjoy a true, live concert experience, a release said.

Tickets will be available to purchase per car, with a maximum capacity limited to the number of seatbelts per vehicle. Parking will be first, come first served within each price level.

Guests will be allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their private tailgating zones next to their cars.

Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks/coverings will be required by all patrons when they are not in their car or designated tailgate area.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. here.

VIP Presales begin Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m.