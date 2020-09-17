Tommy Hazouri Jr. enters not guilty plea for child porn charges in federal court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Elementary school teacher Tommy Hazouri Jr., son of Jacksonville City Council President Tommy Hazouri, said Thursday he is not guilty of distributing child pornography.

Hazouri Jr. was arraigned in federal court Thursday afternoon. His trial is now set for Nov. 2.

In an indictment, prosecutors said Hazouri Jr. had hundreds of photos of children and adults in various sexual positions and sent them to others online.

Hazouri Jr. was inside the courthouse in a red jumpsuit Thursday, which means he is under special watch because he could harm himself.

It was a very quick hearing Thursday, less than 10 minutes.

During the hearing Hazouri Jr. did tell the judge he took medication for depression and anxiety but he added that he understood the charges and could follow the proceedings.

Last month he appeared in Duval County court after he was first arrested on 25 counts of child pornography. At that time we learned he also had several pictures of students from Mayport Elementary school where he was employed. While the students pictured were not nude, the photos were very questionable in nature.

Hazouri Jr. was originally released on bail in August but was rearrested earlier this month when the federal government became involved in the case.

The judge told Hazouri Jr. if he is convicted he could serve 20 years in prison and face fines close to $300,000.

Hazouri’s attorney did not want to talk to News4Jax on camera about the case, but we did talk to a former federal prosecutor, attorney Curtis Fallgatter, who is not involved with this case. He said it’s likely the state charges will be dismissed.

On Thursday, the judge also scheduled various hearings to get an update on where the case stands.

There was no talk of the evidence on Thursday or the shocking photographs detectives say Hazouri Jr. had on his phone and computer.

As for Hazouri Jr.'s mental state, the only discussion was about the drugs he is currently taking for depression, but we had learned from previous drug arrest in the Florida panhandle that Hazouri Jr.'s girlfriend was worried he could harm himself. In that case, charges were dropped because Hazouri Jr. entered a drug treatment program.

With the not guilty charge plea on Thursday, the process has now started and we will eventually learn how the teacher and son of a prominent local politician plans to defend himself.

News4Jax also reached out to Tommy Hazouri Sr. for comment but he did not immediately respond.