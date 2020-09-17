Woman pulled over in St. Johns County facing felony drug, weapon charges

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Marquita James, 35, of Orange Park was pulled over at the intersection of I-95 and State Road 16 then arrested for failing to register her car.

According to the arrest report, she purchased her car in Georgia but illegally used a temporary license plate that she said she got from a friend.

Furthermore, according to the arresting deputy, James was also in possession of illegal narcotics and a loaded handgun that was hidden in the glove compartment. Records show James is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess firearms.

The arrest report states that James was convicted back in 2003 on a charge of attempted murder.

At the time of her arrest, she was also on probation after being convicted back in July of last year on charges of battering a person over the age of 65 and child abuse. The report also states that the time of her arrest, she refused answer questions.

James remains in the St. Johns County jail without bond thanks to a probation hold out of Duval County. She faces charges that include: