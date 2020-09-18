JEA crew shares damage photos as it works to restore power after Hurricane Sally

JEA electric crews were in Foley, Alabama, Friday to assist with power restoration efforts following Hurricane Sally.

In photos taken by JEA Linecrew Supervisor Matt Stafford, the damage appears to be extensive, with a gas station overhang ripped to shreds and multiple toppled trees dragging down power lines.

Thousands of people were still without power Friday.

A toppled tree drags down power lines in Foley, Alabama, after Hurricane Sally barreled through the region. (JEA Linecrew Supervisor, Matt Stafford)

JEA said 26 crewmembers and three fleet support personnel are prepared to be in the Foley area for up to two weeks. This is the fourth mutual aid request the utility has received this hurricane season.

“Everyone has welcomed us with open arms, not only the utility, but the customers in Foley,” Stafford said. “You get to do what you do on a regular basis, that sometimes we take for granted ourselves or our customers take for granted. You just get used to being around; but when you go out of town, when you go out of town and help other people, you get to see the fruits of your labors and get treated really well from people.”

JEA crews are following COVID-19 safety measures to ensure protection to fellow crew members and residents in the area. Personnel will wear masks, social distance when possible, daily sanitize, provide each member with their own truck and daily screenings which include temperature checks and health-related questions.

According to crews, they will have beautiful, cooler weather to get done much-needed restoration work this weekend.