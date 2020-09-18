Volunteers needed for Florida Coastal Cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Coastal Cleanup, a nonprofit part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup will be leading cleanups from 9 to 11 a.m on Saturday. The Timucuan Parks Foundation is asking for volunteers to join them.

TPF originated in 1999 with the Preservation Project Jacksonville Inc. to identify and assist in acquiring the most vulnerable and environmentally sensitive lands in Duval County. It is a nonprofit organization that preserves, promotes and protects Jacksonville’s natural areas.

Volunteers are needed to help keep Jacksonville beautiful during the annual Florida Coastal Cleanup tomorrow. Learn more and find a location near you here: https://t.co/4IX5bV8PM9 #ilovejax — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 18, 2020

The city of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are partnering with the cleanups to keep the shorelines as clean and healthy as possible.

Volunteers can join the cleanup by the pavilion by the pier at Reddie Point Preserve 4499 Yachtsman Way, or at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park at 500 Wonderwood Drive. Follow the fate attendant directions to the meetup location. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, precautions will be taken. Cleanup groups are limited to 50, and masks are required except for children under 6-years-old or for anyone with respiratory issues.

Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes and should expect their clothes to get dirty. Please bring insect repellent, sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and water in a reusable bottle. TPF will provide gloves, trash bags and additional equipment. They will also provide Nature Valley granola bars and extra water.

All ages are welcome to volunteer, but those under 18-years-old must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Children under 16-years-old must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or scout leader. This event is eligible for community service hours for students.

For more information or to receive a waiver, visit timucuanparks.org/volunteer or contact TPF at info@timucuanparks.org. Additional 2020 Florida Coastal Cleanup locations in Jacksonville can be found at coj.net.

For more information about the Timucuan Parks Foundation, visit timucuanparks.org.