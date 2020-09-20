Residents honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Jacksonville vigil

JACKSONVILLE – A memorial was held at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday night as a part of nationwide services to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who passed away at the age of 87 on Friday.

Dozens of people came together to light candles and celebrate Ginsburg’s life and legacy, although the flag at the front of the courthouse was not lowered to half-staff despite President Trump’s proclamation that all flags at U.S. Federal buildings be flown at half-staff until Ginsburg is interred.

It was a somber and quick celebration, as the group of about 50 was asked by a security guard to leave after 10 minutes.

A speaker led the group in lighting candles and thanked Ginsburg for being a tireless champion of justice.

Yanella Parra lives downtown and felt it in her heart to go out and join in on the nationwide mourning of Ginsburg’s life, calling her a trailblazer for women’s rights.

“She was so inspiring to help us understand that we have rights that we need equality in the workplace,” Parra said.

Nancy White and her daughter Christina Kelcourse also attended the vigil.

“I’m the mother of three daughters and Ruth has always been a hero to me because she cares about women especially, but everybody’s rights,” White said. “And she was just the quiet strong storm they just kept going and kept going. She was just the best.”

Congressional candidate Donna Deegan was also at the vigil, praising Ginsburg’s zealous fight for human rights.

According to NPR, in the days before her death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Friday that the Senate will vote on President Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg, even though it’s an election year.

“I thought he was such a hypocrite because he’s one of the people who said that when Obama was President they refused to let him nominate anyone and they build a wall to keep that from happening," Parra said. "So why is that?”

Joe Biden wants to wait, saying it must be up to the next President, whether himself or Trump, to choose a successor to be submitted for Senate confirmation.