Restaurants offer touchless menus in age of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some local restaurants are adapting to the times by going digital and allowing customers to access menus from the palm of their hands.

For example, Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House now uses QR codes to allow customers to access touchless menus from their phones.

“Menu changes have never been easier. It’s just a quick email now, if anything. It’s helped us grow,” said Hayley Wilder of Hoptinger, which has locations at 5 Points and at Jacksonville Beach. “I think all the millennials now are totally on their phones anyway, so it’s a lot easier to just have it out and tell people about it instead of giving the menus. And it’s much more convenient than it ever was.”

Now when you sit down at a table, you’ll scan the QR code by opening your camera then hold your phone over and tap the notification. Seconds later you have the menu at your fingertips.

Wilder said the system they use was created locally by Duncan Tilka with MoreRestaurantCustomers.com.

Bread & Board’s two locations in 5 Points and at Town Center North is doing the same with QR codes and also offers menu boards. General Manager Robert Field said it is allowing him to grow the business.

Field told News4Jax he plans to continue using QR codes even after the pandemic.

“We try to be innovative it here with our food and now we’re trying to be innovative with how we’re handling our guests,” Field said.

When asked if QR codes could pose a security issue, Field said no.

“Absolutely not," he said. "So whenever you scan it, it pulls up a PDF or (goes) to our website.”

Lemon Bar on Jax Beach also offers QR codes for menus.