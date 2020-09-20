67ºF

Shooting in Phoenix neighborhood, victim caught in crossfire

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man caught in crossfire was struck by a bullet in Jacksonville’s Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO responded to the shooting on Phoenix Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Officers found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot to his leg. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

Police do not believe the victim was directly involved in the shooting. According to JSO, unknown suspects were firing shots at each other, when the victim was unfortunately caught in the crossfire.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact JSO either by phone at (904)-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

