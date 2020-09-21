72ºF

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to announce arrest of officer

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Crime, Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is to give details Monday morning of the arrest of one of its officers.

News4Jax will carry the announcement live on Channel 4 and online.

This is the seventh JSO employee arrested in 2020.

