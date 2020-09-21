Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to announce arrest of officer

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is to give details Monday morning of the arrest of one of its officers.
News4Jax will carry the announcement live on Channel 4 and online.
This is the seventh JSO employee arrested in 2020.
