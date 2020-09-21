Man dies as Jacksonville Beach Police respond to reported burgarly

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man has died after a reported early morning burglary.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Beach Police said officers were dispatched to a location near Penman Road North at 12th Avenue around 1:15 Monday morning for a burglary in progress.

It’s not clear if the call came from a home or business.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the front yard with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The spokesperson said no further information could be released, but that the public is not in danger.