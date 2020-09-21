74ºF

Man dies as Jacksonville Beach Police respond to reported burgarly

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man has died after a reported early morning burglary.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Beach Police said officers were dispatched to a location near Penman Road North at 12th Avenue around 1:15 Monday morning for a burglary in progress.

It’s not clear if the call came from a home or business.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the front yard with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The spokesperson said no further information could be released, but that the public is not in danger.

About the Authors: