St. Johns County schools to have adjusted Wednesday dismissal times

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Dismissal times for St. Johns County schools will soon be adjusted on Wednesdays for students of public schools in the area.

According to a message sent Monday by Tim Forson, the county school superintendent, the 50-minute adjusted Wednesday dismissal time will be implemented Oct. 14.

Forson said middle schools will release at 12 p.m., elementary and K-8 academies will release at 12:55 p.m. and high schools will release at 2 p.m.

The adjustment is to allow each school’s maintenance and custodial team to sanitize high traffic areas.

Here’s the message that was sent by Forson: