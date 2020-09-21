73ºF

St. Johns County schools to have adjusted Wednesday dismissal times

News4Jax staff

A social distancing reminder sign in a St. Johns County school (WJXT)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Dismissal times for St. Johns County schools will soon be adjusted on Wednesdays for students of public schools in the area.

According to a message sent Monday by Tim Forson, the county school superintendent, the 50-minute adjusted Wednesday dismissal time will be implemented Oct. 14.

Forson said middle schools will release at 12 p.m., elementary and K-8 academies will release at 12:55 p.m. and high schools will release at 2 p.m.

The adjustment is to allow each school’s maintenance and custodial team to sanitize high traffic areas.

Here’s the message that was sent by Forson:

