City Council to discuss councilman’s proposal to withhold half of JSO’s budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has proposed a $1.3 billion budget for 2021, which is about $100 million more than the budget that was approved last year.

On Tuesday night, City Council is slated to vote on the budget during its meeting. (Click photo below to watch live)

A day before the meeting, Councilman Garrett Dennis called for changes to the way the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is funded. He held a special meeting to discuss his funding plan, and the plan was on council’s Tuesday agenda.

He’s offering an amendment that would allocate $234 million to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office off the bat and then release the rest of the total $484 million in funding as the agency reports back periodically.

The Mayor’s Office made its stance clear Monday on Dennis' proposal.

“Make no mistake, this is an attempt to defund men and women in uniform,” Chief of Staff Jordan Elsbury said. “If this comes to fruition, Mayor Curry will be forced to strongly consider vetoing the 2021 budget.”

If a veto happened, it would be the first time in recent history.