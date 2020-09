JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police said Tuesday evening that a 36-year-old woman who posed as her cellmate was released from Duval County jail.

Police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help tracking her down, saying the incident happened Sunday. Less than 30 minutes later, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that she’d been located. It did not provide any details.

Hanson was charged with escape. Court records show she was arrested Sept. 15 on a charge of motor vehicle theft.