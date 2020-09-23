Power problems at Pedro Menendez High School

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A power outage at a St. Johns County high school is causing issues for students and teachers Wednesday morning.

According to the district, Pedro Menendez High School is experiencing a partial power outage that is affecting some parts of the campus.

Telephone and internet service were online as of 8:30 a.m., according to the district, but could be impacted during the school day. The district said electricians are working to restore power to the school as quickly as possible. The estimated time of repair is still up in the air.

Anyone who needs to contact the school may call the district switchboard at (904) 547-7500 and it will relay your message.

News4Jax has requested more information about the outage from the district. This story will be updated when we hear back.