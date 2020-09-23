University of North Florida opens physics contest to students, voting to public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is asking for submissions for the 2020 UNF Physics Photo Contest. Students in elementary, middle, or high school and college can participate, but the general public can also join in on the fun when it comes time to vote for the winner.

The premise is this: Students take a picture that demonstrates or involves a concept of physics. It can be a natural occurrence, like a rainbow. The image can also be a contrived photo, one that is set up to show a particular concept(s), like a steel wool fire.

Steel Fire - University of North Florida Steel wool is made up of tiny strands of iron and when these strands are lit... Posted by UNF Physics Department on Sunday, November 3, 2019

A title and short description of the photo and physics concept on display must also be included in the submission. UNF is collecting submissions until October 23. All entries will then be considered by a committee of UNF Physics Faculty. From the original entries, the committee will choose the top 10 photos to go to the final round.

The finalists' will have their photos uploaded to the UNF Physics Facebook page on November 2. Voting is measured by ‘likes' on each photo. The three photos with the most ‘likes’ on November 16 are the winners. First place receives a $50 Amazon gift card. Second and third place receives a $25 and $10 Amazon gift card, respectively.

Photo editing or digital enhancements are not allowed, but with the exception that a collage of photos is acceptable.

This is the fifth year for the UNF Physics Photo Contest.