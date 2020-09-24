Driver flees traffic stop, runs red light, hits off-duty officer, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vehicle that sped away to avoid being pulled over by officers Thursday morning on I-295, ran a red light when exiting the highway -- and struck an off-duty officer’s patrol car, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The driver ran from the crash scene but was found nearby by responding officers, police said.

According to JSO, officers tried to pull the driver over in the Buckman Bridge area around 3:20 a.m., but the driver sped away. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, JSO said.

The driver got off I-295 at Old St. Augustine Road, but ran through the red light and hit the off-duty officer who was driving in the other direction.

All lanes of Old St. Augustine Road were closed in the area of I-295 as police investigated the crash Thursday morning.