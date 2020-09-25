Brunswick High student stabbed while getting onto school bus

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A Brunswick High School student is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed while attempting to board a school bus Friday afternoon.

According to a Glynn County Schools spokeswoman, the unidentified student was trying to get on the bus when they were stabbed in the lower back by another student.

The alleged attacker ran off but was taken into custody a few blocks away from campus and is now facing criminal charges, according to Brittany Tate, a Public Relations Specialist with the school district.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

No other students or staff were hurt, Tate said.

“We understand how difficult of a situation like this is for our students, staff, and parents, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this matter,” Tate said in a note to Brunswick High School parents. “Please take this time to remind your child that school is no place for a weapon and emphasize their role in keeping our school safe. We also encourage you to monitor their belongings and the items they may bring to school.”