Gov. DeSantis: Florida moving to Phase 3 of reopening

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday afternoon that Florida will move into Phase 3 of reopening, a move that will roll back many of the restrictions put in place over the last six months of the coronavirus pandemic.

All statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants will be removed and it orders a right to work and operate a business so local governments cannot close businesses. Local governments can still limit or regulate the operations in some ways relating to COVID-19.

The changes will go into effect later on Friday.

“I think that this will be very, very important to the industry,” DeSantis said. “The order that I’m signing today will guarantee restaurants, operate will not allow closures. They can operate at a minimum of 50% regardless of local rule.”

Statewide, there will also be a suspension of collecting fines or fees for restrictions like not wearing a mask.

“We are not closing anything going forward,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis did acknowledge Thursday that Florida could see a second wave of cases.

“People shouldn’t think it’s over. They shouldn’t think it’s done. We could easily see a resurgence. I don’t think anybody knows,” said DeSantis.

Here’s what else will happen under Phase 3, according to the state’s reopening plan:

Individuals older than 65 years of age and individuals with a serious underlying medical condition (such as chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immune-compromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure and liver disease) can resume public interactions but should practice social distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical unless precautionary measures are observed. Vulnerable populations should affirmatively inform their employer that they are a member of the vulnerable population so that their employer can plan accordingly.

Non-vulnerable populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

Non-essential travel may continue.

Employees should resume unrestricted stafng of worksites and implement the nal phasing in of employees returning to work. For vulnerable populations, teleworking can be considered.

Local government meetings should return to in-person quorum and public participation for local government bodies.

Gyms and fitness centers should open to full capacity but should maintain adequate sanitation practices among employees and patrons during all hours of operation.

Theme parks may return to normal operations with limited social distancing protocols.

Vacation Rentals should resume normal operating procedures but should continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect the property between rentals.

Operators of retail businesses should operate at full capacity but should continue to maintain adequate sanitation practices for employees and patrons.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 122 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 14,083 since March.

Nine of the additional deaths reported Friday were in Northeast Florida: four in Duval County, two in Alachua County, two in Clay County and one in Union County. Those who died ranged in age from 48 and 81.

Five of the newly reported deaths in Northeast Florida were first identified as COVID-19 patients by the state in July.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.