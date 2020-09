A woman’s body was found Friday morning while highway crews were mowing on NW Railroad Street and Lake City police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating it as a suspicious death.

The scene was secured and FDLE crime scene investigators helped Lake City detectives search for evidence.

Lake City police ask anyone who may have information concerning the identity of the victim or details of her death to call Investigator Gretell Bates at 386-752-4343.