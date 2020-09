JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash Friday night on US-301 in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash blocked all northbound lanes of US-301 near County Road 218. It wasn’t clear how long troopers would be investigating.

According to troopers, the crash involved a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

A news release with additional information was forthcoming.