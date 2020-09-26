Jacksonville restaurant says Phase 3 decision ‘came as a surprise’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, – On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida., effective immediately.

That includes limits on the numbers of people who can dine in restaurants, while also prohibiting local governments from closing restaurants and collecting fines from people who don’t wear face masks.

Jason Eddy is the managing partner of Orsay in Avondale.

“It came as a surprise,” he said. “We are cautiously optimistic to get back to a type of normal.”

The business, like many others, took a serious financial hit, losing 30% to 40% of profits. But, the restaurant is making things work.

“The nature of our business is fast-paced and you must roll with the punches,” Eddy said. “And that’s what we have done of the past few (months)."

Once again, every seat in the dining room can be filled.

Across town in Five Points, Bobby Bergeron has a construction company. He hopes that the drop of state restrictions is a good thing.

“It’s not that bad. It could be a lot worse,” he said.

Cool Moose Café in Riverside said it will be taking the change at its own pace.

“It is still unknown what’s going to happen in the fall in terms of the virus and the flu and the combination of such,” said owner Anthony Jarvis.

He’s not sure if he will expand to full capacity.

“We are small. We get fairly busy on the weekends and quite honestly, it’s nice to have a little extra space,” Jarvis said. “We’re just trying to go day by day like every business and trying to evaluate what we’re seeing out in the public and maybe other businesses and make decisions accordingly.”

He said weekdays have slowed down compared to weekends, but it could change depending on what customers are comfortable with.

Some health experts are not happy about the governor’s decision to enter Phase 3. One Florida doctor tweeted:

Florida has had the most deaths of any state in the nation over the last 7 days. This order does not encourage nor ensure that precautions will be taken to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep Floridians safe. https://t.co/JwEaZrTz2F — Dr. Kayser Enneking (@KayserEnneking) September 25, 2020

Florida’s Department of Health website still encourages that you wash your hands, socially distance yourself and wear a mask.

News4Jax asked a spokesperson for the city if Duval County will mage a change to its face covering policy. A request for response was not immediately returned Friday.