JFRD: Ortega Bridge must be inspected, can’t be raised after boating accident

A boater was rushed to a hospital after a crash Friday night on the Ortega River, according to a spokesperson with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the boater had serious injuries. A photo appeared to show the boat in someone’s yard.

According to Eric Prosswimmer, with JFRD, a portion of the Ortega Bridge that had been raised was coming down, and when the boater tried to get under, the boat made contact with the bridge.

The bridge will need to be inspected before it can be risen again, Proswimmer said. That means boats in the Ortega River cannot cross into the St. Johns River, or vice versa.