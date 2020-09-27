Police find man shot in Magnolia Gardens home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers found a man shot inside of a home in Magnolia Gardens, Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO responded to the home on Tusk Road shortly after 4:15 a.m. Officers found an adult male unresponsive, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police say the victim was not the homeowner. According to the Sheriff’s Office, there were several other individuals inside the home when they arrived. They are being interviewed. During a briefing, JSO reported that it does not believe this was a drive-by shooting.

The department did not release any suspect information.

Detectives are leading an investigation, including looking for potential witnesses and video evidence.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact JSO either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).