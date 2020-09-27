Thousands enjoy ‘food, fun & flicks’ at Clay County Fairgrounds

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of people went out to the Clay County Fairgrounds this weekend to enjoy “food, fun and flicks."

After the Clay County Agricultural Fair was canceled in the spring due to COVID-19, the Clay County Fair Association hosted a smaller, three-day event this weekend.

Heavy rain ran some people off Sunday afternoon, but there were still the same vendors who people have known and loved for years and even a Ferris wheel.

“Times are uncertain right now, so it’s great what we did have and that people came out to support us. They were happy to be here. They wanted to support the vendors and have a turnout for us, so it was awesome," said Libby Swain with Swain’s Pizza on a Stick.

There was live music all three nights from local bands, and members of the audience were spaced out so they could enjoy the entertainment while social distancing.

Tasha Hyder, general manager of the Clay County Fair Association, said that both nights of the drive-in movies sold out and they broke even on the weekend — which she said, as a nonprofit, is a successful first-run at something like this.

“People were excited to do something, to get out and have something to do. Everybody was super happy. They were laughing, dancing. It was a great time," Hyder said.

The regular fair will returns the first week of April 2021.