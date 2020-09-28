12-foot, 465-pound gator captured near Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 12-foot, 465-pound, three-legged gator was captured just south of Green Cove Springs early Sunday morning.

Forrest Barrera, 21, told News4Jax his father, Tony Barrera, and friend, Kyle Caswell, helped legally capture the beast of an animal in the St. Johns River.

He said they used one of their two gator tags. He posted to his Instagram account saying, “Got us a big boy last night.”

Barrera said they kept the jaw meat along with the tail to eat and that they are going to get the head mounted.

Photo: Forrest Barrera