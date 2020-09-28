Sources: Officer shot near Ribault High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer was shot Monday morning on Rutledge Pearson Drive, according to two News4Jax sources. We’re told the officer is expected to recover.

The shooting scene is in the Ribault area, just around the corner from Ribault High School on Moncrief Road.

Both sources tell News4Jax that the shooting happened as a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Drug Enforcement Administration were serving a warrant. We’re told a shot was fired from inside the home. It’s unclear if the officer injured was a DEA agent or a JSO officers.

JSO has not confirmed that an officer shot but a command center van arrived at the scene before 10 a.m. and Sheriff Mike Williams is expected to hold a briefing at noon.

Police have two entrances to the neighborhood blocked off and urge people to avoid the area.

News4Jax has multiple crews trying to learn more. This story will be updated throughout the day on News4Jax.com.