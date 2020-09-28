Students released after police activity triggers lockdown at Arlington Heights Elementary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers were spotted Monday afternoon in Arlington near the intersection of Rogero and Brandemere roads, not far from Arlington Heights Elementary School.

According to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson, the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown due to the police activity. “Students and staff remained safe,” the statement reads.

Students were seen being released from the school around 4:30 p.m.

Cruisers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Offfice and Duval County School District were in the area. A News4Jax crew overheard an officer speaking through a loudspeaker, saying: “We have the house covered and a warrant for your arrest.”

Officers were seen holding long rifles and at least two police K-9s were there.

News4Jax is working to gather additional information.