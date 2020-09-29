Clay County man wins $1 million on $20 lottery scratch-off ticket

A Green Cove Springs man has claimed a $1 million prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket he bought at a Gate Station on U.S. 17 in Fleming Island, according to the Florida Lottery.

Terry Marcum, 60, submitted his winning $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic ticket by using a dropbox in Jacksonville and opted to receive his winnings as a one-time $720,000 payment.

The Gate station near Doctor’s Inlet where Marcum bought the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The overall odds of winning the ticket’s $5 million prize are one-in-2.99, according to lottery officials.

Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $5,000 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at headquarters and district offices through the lottery’s website, flalottery.com/howToClaim. Players with prizes valued $600-$4,999 can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery.