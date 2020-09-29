Glynn County Health Department announces new schedule for COVID-19 testing

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Health Department’s COVD-19 testing hours will change, beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

The new schedule for testing will be:

Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every second and fourth Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online at covid19.dph.ga.gov or by phone at 1-912-230-9744.

“We’ve refined and streamlined our specimen collection process over the past several months, and we can move people quickly through the testing site,” said Adam Sanchez, nurse manager of the Glynn County Health Department. “Reducing our testing site hours will allow staff to focus on other health department services while still meeting the demand for COVID-19 testing. Even with this new schedule, we can accommodate more than 2,000 appointments for testing each week.”

Anyone can be tested, and there is no fee. According to the health department, if you believe you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19, remember to quarantine at home for 14 days and schedule an appointment for testing around the 10th day. Testing cannot be scheduled more than 2 weeks in advance.

For a list of free COVID-19 testing options through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org.